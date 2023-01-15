Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Valley rain and mountain snow

Allie Potter January 15 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pair of storm systems will bring gusty winds at times, along with periods of valley rain and mountain snow to go with much cooler temperatures the first half of the week. Temperatures will remain below average through the week with a colder storm system possible next weekend.

Today: Showers. High near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 50. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

M.L.King Day: Showers. High near 58. South wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers. Low around 48. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday: Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
Tucson Police investigating deadly shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes...
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
Crash on I-19 kills at least one
An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly...
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting on the east side
Allie Potter Jan 14 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures Saturday but a big change for the rest of the holiday weekend

Latest News

Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to road conditions
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning
Three First Alert Action Days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern starting Sunday!
Allie Potter Jan 14 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures Saturday but a big change for the rest of the holiday weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Big changes on the way this weekend!