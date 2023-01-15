FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Valley rain and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pair of storm systems will bring gusty winds at times, along with periods of valley rain and mountain snow to go with much cooler temperatures the first half of the week. Temperatures will remain below average through the week with a colder storm system possible next weekend.

Today: Showers. High near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 50. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

M.L.King Day: Showers. High near 58. South wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers. Low around 48. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday: Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

