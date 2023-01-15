Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

A Georgia football player and recruiting staffer died in an early morning car crash in Athens,...
A Georgia football player and recruiting staffer died in an early morning car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado and Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS. Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, died in a car crash in Athens-Clarke County in Georgia, Atlanta News First reports.

Officials say Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m., a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

LeCroy was the driver and was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Willock was the passenger and died at the scene.

Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash and remain in stable condition.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the University of Georgia Athletic Association said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Georgia Bulldogs recently celebrated winning their second consecutive national championship at a parade in Athens on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
Tucson Police investigating deadly shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes...
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
Crash on I-19 kills at least one
Democrats say the bill would help the middle class and increase pay and benefits.
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
Allie Potter Jan 14 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures Saturday but a big change for the rest of the holiday weekend

Latest News

An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly...
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting on the east side
Photos of the aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to road conditions
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town