Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning

Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to road conditions
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to road conditions(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.

Multiple periods of heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches above 6000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph today.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
Tucson Police investigating deadly shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes...
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
Crash on I-19 kills at least one
Democrats say the bill would help the middle class and increase pay and benefits.
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
Allie Potter Jan 14 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures Saturday but a big change for the rest of the holiday weekend

Latest News

Three First Alert Action Days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern starting Sunday!
Allie Potter Jan 14 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures Saturday but a big change for the rest of the holiday weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Big changes on the way this weekend!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023