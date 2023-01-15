Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.

Multiple periods of heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches above 6000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph today.

