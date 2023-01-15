Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister

Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
By Sawyer Buccy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.

Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola.

“Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is my pride and joy, so I intend to take care of her, if she don’t outlive me.”

The ladies proudly display their multiple letters from the Mayor over numerous birthdays on the walls of their home. They also show off letters from their beloved baseball team, the Atlanta Braves. The walls are also covered with the faces of the many people who have played significant roles in their lives.

Out of 20 siblings, Willis and Pecola are the only two sisters left. The ladies have spent the majority of their lives in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
Tucson Police investigating deadly shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes...
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
Crash on I-19 kills at least one
An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly...
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting on the east side
Allie Potter Jan 14 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures Saturday but a big change for the rest of the holiday weekend

Latest News

A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory...
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 25
President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Jan. 11,...
Biden: Americans should ‘pay attention’ to MLK’s legacy
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town