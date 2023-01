TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is always asking drivers to slow down and drive sober. Saturday night, a TPD officer was rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver.

The officer sustained minor injuries and the other driver has critical injuries and remains hospitalized.

Tucson Police Department cruiser rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver (Tucson Police Department)

Tucson Police Department cruiser rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver. (Tucson Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.