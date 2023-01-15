Advertise
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting on the east side

An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly...
An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly before midnight in the 800 block of S. Prudence.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting. TPD said shortly before midnight on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a large apartment complex located at 801 S. Prudence Road for reports of a suicidal man.

Information was relayed to officers that the 27-year-old man was armed with a knife and at least one firearm. Mental health professionals called the man in an attempt to contact him and offer services. Additional 911 calls were received reporting an armed man was running and yelling throughout the complex.

Officers arrived to the scene and began searching for him in the area. During their search, officers heard a gunshot. The man was walking through the complex from east to west towards S. Prudence Road where additional officers were already positioned. As the suspect emerged from the complex, one officer discharged his department-issued firearm, striking the suspect.

Officers quickly began rendering aid by utilizing their Individual First Aid Kits. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. No officers or other community members were injured in this incident.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team was activated and will be conducting the criminal investigation.

