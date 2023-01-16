Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain continue through Tuesday!

13 First Alert Forecast Monday AM, January 16th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Additional rounds of valley rain and mountain snow will move through southern Arizona Monday before becoming more scattered in nature Tuesday. Valley rain totals will range from 0.5 to 1.5 inches with heavy snow (12 to 24 inches) likely in the mountains northeast of Tucson above 7,000 feet. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 50s for much of the week with many nights in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: 100% chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
Tucson Police investigating deadly shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road
An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly...
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting on the east side
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to road conditions
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning
Tucson Police Department cruiser rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver
Tucson Police Department cruiser rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver
UFO reports on the rise, experts weigh in on the threat to the U.S.
UFO reports on the rise, experts weigh in on threat to U.S.

Latest News

13 First Alert Forecast Monday AM, January 16th
13 First Alert Forecast Monday AM, January 16th
Sunday, January 15th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Additional valley rain and mountain snow on the way
Allie Potter January 15 Weather
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Valley rain and mountain snow
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to road conditions
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning