Arizona visitor dies at lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Keanakakoi Crater
Keanakakoi Crater(National Park Service/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Arizona died Sunday at a lava viewing area at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, officials said.

A spokeswoman said the 70-year-old died from apparent natural causes at the Keanakakoi lava viewing overlook.

It happened around 11 p.m.

He was with his family at the time.

Bystanders called 911 and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until medics arrived.

Despite further CPR, the man was pronounced dead and taken to the Hilo Medical Center.

No additional details have been provided.

