Authorities identify Arizona woman who died after jumping out of moving vehicle

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities have identified the woman who died after jumping out of a moving vehicle last week.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Kandra Randall, 36, was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving near San Manuel High on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The PCSO said Randall jumped out of the vehicle and died from her injuries. No foul play is suspected.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Randall’s family with funeral expenses. You can donate by clicking HERE.

