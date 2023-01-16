Authorities identify Arizona woman who died after jumping out of moving vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities have identified the woman who died after jumping out of a moving vehicle last week.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Kandra Randall, 36, was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving near San Manuel High on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The PCSO said Randall jumped out of the vehicle and died from her injuries. No foul play is suspected.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Randall’s family with funeral expenses. You can donate by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.