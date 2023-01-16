Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Additional valley rain and mountain snow on the way

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It took some time for the rainfall to become steady and widespread across the Tucson Metro Sunday. Once the atmosphere became saturated and dry air was overcome, light to moderate rainfall filled in on the radar for the evening hours. Additional rounds of valley rain and mountain snow will move through southern Arizona Monday before becoming more scattered in nature Tuesday. Valley rain totals will range from 0.5 to 1.5 inches with heavy snow (12 to 24 inches) likely in the mountains northeast of Tucson above 7,000 feet. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 50s for much of the week with many nights in the 30s.

MONDAY: 90% chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: 60% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

