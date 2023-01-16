Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Report: Film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian...
FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in Berlin.(AP Photo/Werner Kreusch, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Gina Lollobrigida, who for decades embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies, has died in Rome.

Italian news agency Lapresse reported Lollobrigida’s death on Monday, quoting Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani. Lollobrigida was an honorary citizen of a Tuscan town.

In September, the 95-year-old film legend had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
Tucson Police investigating deadly shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road
An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly...
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting on the east side
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to road conditions
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning
Tucson Police Department cruiser rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver
Tucson Police Department cruiser rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver
UFO reports on the rise, experts weigh in on the threat to the U.S.
UFO reports on the rise, experts weigh in on threat to U.S.

Latest News

Russia ramps up missile strikes in Ukraine.
Dozens killed in apartment building missile strike in Ukraine
The death toll has reached at least 37 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
At least 40 dead in apartment building missile strike in Ukraine; Russia seen preparing long war
A zip line has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was...
Neighbors use zip line after bridge washes away in California floods
A zip line has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was...
Neighbors use zip line to access homes because of California floods