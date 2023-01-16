Advertise
Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly shooting into car on I-17 in north Phoenix

Kyle Hart, 34, was arrested after allegedly firing shots into a car on I-17 early Sunday.
Kyle Hart, 34, was arrested after allegedly firing shots into a car on I-17 early Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun several times into a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Kyle Hart was riding his motorcycle on the I-17 near Loop 101 around 2:30 a.m. when he fired multiple gunshots into a car. DPS doesn’t know why Hart shot at the car but says he had prior contact with the driver off the highway.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt, and Phoenix police arrested Hart shortly after the shooting. DPS is continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

