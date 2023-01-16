Pregnant woman and 2 teen girls among 4 hurt in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police confirm to Arizona’s Family that at least four people were shot in south Phoenix overnight, including two teenagers.

Initial reports of the shooting came into the newsroom around midnight. (Arizona's Family)

The shooting was reported around midnight early Monday morning near 46th Place and Broadway Road, only a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor and Interstate 10. A 911 caller said they heard multiple shots and people screaming. Officers arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, including two teenage girls. Two women had also been shot, one of whom is pregnant.

All four were taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries, but details on exactly what led up to the shooting are extremely limited at this time. Others who were inside the home at the time weren’t hurt. Detectives are investigating and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or report a tip anonymously through Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS.

