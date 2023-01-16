Advertise
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store

Julian Soto, 18, has been arrested after a west Phoenix shooting that happened Saturday night.
Julian Soto, 18, has been arrested after a west Phoenix shooting that happened Saturday night.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. As officers were responding to the call, a teen showed up at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix

Police say a group of teens was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store when the suspect, now identified as Soto, fired multiple shots in their direction.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and no other injuries were reported. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

