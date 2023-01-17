Advertise
11-year-old son cries during ‘first look’ with his mom on her wedding day

An 11-year-old boy turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time. (Source: @thomasadrianna1 / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Gray News) – A very special moment between a Florida bride and her 11-year-old son has gone viral.

Wedding makeup artist Adrianna Thomas posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 8 of a “first look” between the bride and her son on the big day.

While details of the wedding and family were kept private, the “first look” moment has amassed more than 7.6 million views on TikTok.

At the wedding in St. Augustine, Florida, the 11-year-old boy – dressed in a suit – turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time.

“You look amazing. You ready to walk me down the aisle?” she asks.

He nods, and then begins crying.

The two share a hug and a kiss, and the bride asks, “Happy tears? You promise?” as she wipes away his tears.

The boy nods and says, “I’m so happy for you.”

“First looks” are a modern tradition in which a bride, fully ready for the wedding, shows herself in her wedding dress to family, friends, or even the groom for the first time ahead of the ceremony. This creates a special private moment for the people involved, allowing for genuine reactions without the pressure of a crowd.

