13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weather sticking around!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Valley rain and mountain snow showers will continue through midday Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning continues through 11pm above 6,000 feet for the mountain ranges of southeast Arizona including the Catalinas and Rincons. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 50s for much of the week with many nights in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Shower chances dwindling as skies clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain chance. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

