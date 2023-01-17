Advertise
62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

