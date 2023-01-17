Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas. (WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice center and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in road rage shooting in Tucson
An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly...
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting on the east side
Ski Valley said it will reopen on Wednesday.
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens to residents, employees
Tucson Police Department cruiser rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver
Tucson Police officer rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver
Authorities identify Arizona woman who died after jumping out of moving vehicle

Latest News

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Teen girl arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy