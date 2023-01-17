Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A home near Menlo Park in Tucson has been evacuated after a gas leak was reported there on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17.
Other homes near the gas leak, in the 200 block of South Grande Avenue, were also evacuated.
Around 3:30 p.m., there was a heavy presence of Tucson firefighters in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
