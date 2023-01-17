Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A home near Menlo Park in Tucson has been evacuated after a gas leak was reported there on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17.

Other homes near the gas leak, in the 200 block of South Grande Avenue, were also evacuated.

Around 3:30 p.m., there was a heavy presence of Tucson firefighters in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

