Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Superior Court judge in Pima County has dismissed the manslaughter charge against a former Tucson police officer who killed a shoplifting suspect.

Richard Lee Richards was shot and killed in November 2021 outside Lowe’s store on Valencia Road.

Last week a grand jury refused to re-indict Ryan Remington for Richards’ death.

Richard Lee Richards (Arizona Department of Corrections)

Remington was originally indicted in August, but a judge sent the case back to a grand jury in December after Remington’s attorneys argued the first grand jury didn’t hear some important information.

The second grand jury did not indict and Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, a judge dismissed the manslaughter charge without prejudice, meaning it can be re-filed.

Remington was working an off-duty security job when he shot Richards nine times.

Richards was in a mobility scooter and accused of stealing a toolbox from a nearby Walmart.

Tucson police said Richards pulled a knife and kept moving -- ignoring Remington’s commands not to go into the Lowe’s.

The Tucson Police Department fired Remington weeks after the shooting.

Remington still faces a “civil rights” lawsuit filed by Richards’ family.

