Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a two-vehicle crash at Pima and Craycroft in Tucson late Monday, Jan. 16.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m.

The name of the man who died will not be released until his family is notified, the TPD said.

Authorities said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and had drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, but they do not know if he was impaired.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations or charges have been issued.

The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries and was not impaired, according to TPD.

