Pinal County authorities looking for missing boy

Taiwan Weary
Taiwan Weary(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Pinal County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Taiwan Weary was reported missing Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, when a family member woke up and couldn’t find him in their Magic Ranch residence in San Tan Valley.

Weary is described as about 5 feet tall and about 80 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts call 520-866-5111.

