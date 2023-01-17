Pinal County authorities looking for missing boy

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Pinal County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Taiwan Weary was reported missing Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, when a family member woke up and couldn’t find him in their Magic Ranch residence in San Tan Valley.

Weary is described as about 5 feet tall and about 80 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts call 520-866-5111.

