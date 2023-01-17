Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm that soaked the Tucson area from Sunday to Tuesday, Jan. 15-17, resulted in many closed roads and several water rescues.

Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch fire districts responded to a rescue of multiple people near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday morning. Two people were rescued, but their condition was not immediately available.

Earlier Tuesday, Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Kino Parkway and East 15th Street for a water rescue of multiple people near there. Details of that rescue also were not immediately available.

Runoff from the storm filled the Rillito, Canada del Oro Wash and Pantano Wash causing closures at several crossings in the city, including Camino de la Tierra and Harrison Road. Several other crossings of smaller washes were also closed because of runoff. A full list of the current closures can be found HERE.

Redinton Road on the east side and the Catalina Highway up Mount Lemmon were also closed.

This story will be updated as facts can be confirmed.

