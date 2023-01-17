Advertise
Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures

Harrison Road was one of several roads in the Tucson area closed because of flowing water after...
Harrison Road was one of several roads in the Tucson area closed because of flowing water after days of rain.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm that soaked the Tucson area from Sunday to Tuesday, Jan. 15-17, resulted in many closed roads and several water rescues.

Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch fire districts responded to a rescue of multiple people near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday morning. Two people were rescued, but their condition was not immediately available.

Earlier Tuesday, Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Kino Parkway and East 15th Street for a water rescue of multiple people near there. Details of that rescue also were not immediately available.

Runoff from the storm filled the Rillito, Canada del Oro Wash and Pantano Wash causing closures at several crossings in the city, including Camino de la Tierra and Harrison Road. Several other crossings of smaller washes were also closed because of runoff. A full list of the current closures can be found HERE.

Redinton Road on the east side and the Catalina Highway up Mount Lemmon were also closed.

This story will be updated as facts can be confirmed.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

