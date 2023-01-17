Advertise
Scottsdale police asking for information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars

The arsons happened within a week of each other.
(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for information after someone threw Molotov cocktails at two cars in Scottsdale in two separate crimes. The first incident happened on Jan. 7 near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road just before 8 p.m. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a 2018 Lexus RX350.

The second crime occurred at Postino Highland wine bar near Scottsdale and Camelback roads on Saturday around 7 p.m. Investigators say witnesses heard a loud crash, then saw a 2014 Tesla Model S on fire. The witnesses used dirt to put out the fire, police said. The two incidents happened nearly five miles apart from each other.

Scottsdale police are investigating to see if the two crimes are connected. However, officers don’t know of any suspects currently. Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000 or the tip line at 480-312-8477 (TIPS).

