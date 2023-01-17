Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Scottsdale police looking for suspect, information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars

Scottsdale police are investigating to see if the two crimes are connected.
Scottsdale police are investigating to see if the two crimes are connected.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and David Caltabiano
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for information after someone threw Molotov cocktails at two cars in Scottsdale in two separate crimes. The first incident happened on Jan. 7 near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road just before 8 p.m. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a 2018 Lexus RX350.

“I saw a flash of orange and yellow flames,” Barbara Flynn said, a witness to what she called a “huge” blaze up to 6 to 8 feet with black smoke. “You can speculate is it kids out trying to be kids and cause trouble not understanding how serious it could be, or is it someone intending to do something nefarious or scary?”

TRENDING: Fight between customers leads to deadly shooting at drive-thru in north Phoenix

The second crime occurred at Postino Highland wine bar near Scottsdale and Camelback roads on Saturday around 7 p.m. Investigators say witnesses heard a loud crash, then saw a 2014 Tesla Model S on fire. The witnesses used dirt to put out the fire, police said. The two incidents happened nearly five miles apart from each other.

Scottsdale police are investigating to see if the two crimes are connected. However, officers don’t know of any suspects currently. Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000 or the tip line at 480-312-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in road rage shooting in Tucson
Authorities identify Arizona woman who died after jumping out of moving vehicle
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
A baby and teen mom were among 6 killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
Multiple agencies responded to a swift-water rescue near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday, Jan....
Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures

Latest News

This is a 2022 photo of Monti Ossenfort of the Tennessee Titans NFL football team. This image...
Cardinals hire Titans’ director of player personnel as new GM
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington
Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets
Strep zoo closes PACC through Friday