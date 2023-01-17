Advertise
Strep zoo closes PACC through Friday

(Pima Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center has closed to the public through Friday, Jan. 20 after multiple animals tested positive for strep zoo, a highly infectious bacterial disease.

The first case was discovered on Jan. 12 and several other dogs then tested positive for strep zoo. All dogs at the shelter have been treated by antibiotics.

According to the PACC, foster and adoption services will not be available for dogs that are currently at the shelter. However, several dogs who have not been exposed are in need of placement.

These dogs have not been evaluated, but appear to be healthy and friendly. Fosters are encouraged to apply here.

PACC asks that any newly adopted or fostered pets are kept away from other animals for two weeks. Anyone who has adopted or fostered a dog since Jan. 5 should evaluate them carefully. If they are coughing, having discharge from the nose or depression, come to the PACC’s clinic to get medication from them.

The shelter will only accept animals who are in medical distress, pose a public safety risk or are in any situation involving injury to a human or animal.

Anyone who finds a stray that is injured, ill or possibly dangerous is asked to call the Animal Protection Services line at 520-724-5900 and press 4.

