Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze warning in place tonight!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, January 18th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will stay well-below average through this time next week. Two more storms moving through will reinforce the cool air already in place. The first swings through Friday, the second moves in Monday. Overnight lows will drop to near or below freezing Wednesday night through Sunday night (perhaps longer). A Freeze Watch has been posted for most of Pima and Pinal counties Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Freeze warning in place Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
Multiple agencies responded to a swift-water rescue near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday, Jan....
Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
Missing Pinal County boy found safe
Numerous homes near Menlo Park have been evacuated.
Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home

Latest News

KOLD 13 Forecast
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, January 18th
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023
13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weather sticking around!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023