13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze warning in place tonight!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will stay well-below average through this time next week. Two more storms moving through will reinforce the cool air already in place. The first swings through Friday, the second moves in Monday. Overnight lows will drop to near or below freezing Wednesday night through Sunday night (perhaps longer). A Freeze Watch has been posted for most of Pima and Pinal counties Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Freeze warning in place Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

