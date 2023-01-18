Advertise
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding

About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, because of flooding from a recent storm.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rangers at Catalina State Park say about 300 campers are stranded and the park is closed because of flooding.

Rangers say they expect the park north of Tucson to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19. It has been closed since Monday morning because of flooding after a prolonged rain storm.

Water, mud and sand are so deep that even cars with four-wheel drive or lifted trucks have no chance of getting through.

Rangers say this happens regularly, especially during the monsoon.

There are plans and a budget to build a bridge over the wash so hopefully, in the next couple of years, this will no longer be a common occurrence.

