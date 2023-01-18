Action Night: Freeze Warning in effect in Pima, Pinal counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Night Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 18-19, because of freezing temperatures in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of Pima and Pinal counties Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Temperatures will stay well below average through this time next week. Two more storms - arriving Friday and Monday - will reinforce the cool air already in place.

Overnight lows will drop to near or below freezing Wednesday night through Sunday night (perhaps longer).

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-50s. Freeze warning in place Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water, according to the CDC.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

