Crash closes Wetmore, near Romero

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a collision near the intersection of West Wetmore Road and North Romero Road.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, both east and westbound lanes of Wetmore Road are closed, just east of the intersection.

A motorized bicycle and a car, both with significant damage, were spotted at the scene.

Traffic will be delayed, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, authorities had given no estimation as to when Wetmore Road would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

