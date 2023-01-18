Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Crash closes Wetmore, near Romero

Two vehicles with serious damage were spotted at the scene.
Two vehicles with serious damage were spotted at the scene.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a collision near the intersection of West Wetmore Road and North Romero Road.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, both east and westbound lanes of Wetmore Road are closed, just east of the intersection.

A motorized bicycle and a car, both with significant damage, were spotted at the scene.

Traffic will be delayed, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, authorities had given no estimation as to when Wetmore Road would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
Multiple agencies responded to a swift-water rescue near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday, Jan....
Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures
Missing Pinal County boy found safe
Numerous homes near Menlo Park have been evacuated.
Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home

Latest News

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens but four-wheel drive or chains required
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures