Deputy injured after MCSO vehicle involved in crash with semi in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after an early morning crash in Tempe on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Baseline and Rural road around 4 a.m. and involved an MCSO vehicle and semi-truck. Tempe police say that they believe the deputy was headed southbound in the intersection when they were t-boned by a semi-truck traveling eastbound. MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says the deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As for the driver of the semi, he was also taken to an area hospital. Arizona’s Family crews at the scene saw the man able to walk before getting onto a gurney. Video from the scene shows the MCSO SUV heavily damaged and smashed up into the semi.

At this time, impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the incident. The intersection remains closed in all directions and it’s unclear when it will reopen.

