Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Help zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo

The Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - After receiving thousands of recommendations, the Metro Richmond Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest pygmy hippopotamus.

The baby hippo was born just before Christmas, and the zoo says she is growing fast!

Here’s a list of the finalists:

  • Petunia
  • Dumplin’
  • Penelope
  • Holly
  • Gayla
  • Olive

The poll closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m., and the name will be announced the following week.

To vote for your favorite name, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
Multiple agencies responded to a swift-water rescue near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday, Jan....
Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures
Missing Pinal County boy found safe
Numerous homes near Menlo Park have been evacuated.
Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home

Latest News

Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing woman looked up ways to dispose of body, prosecutor says
Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
The Arizona Wildcats will host Pac-12 opponents Washington, Oregon State, UCLA and Utah at...
Pac-12 announces 2023 Arizona Wildcats football schedule