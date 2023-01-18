Human smuggling suspect recaptured after escaping Border Patrol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A human smuggling suspect has been recaptured after they escaped from the custody of Border Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Authorities said the suspect, a United States Citizen, had escaped from custody at the Tucson Border Patrol Station and was apprehended after a search of the area.

The suspect will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities had not named the suspect.

