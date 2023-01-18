Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Human smuggling suspect recaptured after escaping Border Patrol

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
No arrests have been made pending investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A human smuggling suspect has been recaptured after they escaped from the custody of Border Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Authorities said the suspect, a United States Citizen, had escaped from custody at the Tucson Border Patrol Station and was apprehended after a search of the area.

The suspect will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities had not named the suspect.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
Multiple agencies responded to a swift-water rescue near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday, Jan....
Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures
Missing Pinal County boy found safe
Numerous homes near Menlo Park have been evacuated.
Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home

Latest News

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
A peculiar low-flying helicopter flight pattern had some people curious this week.
Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for unusual radioactivity ahead of the Super Bowl
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Court asked to void verdict against ex-officer in George Floyd’s murder
The Arizona Wildcats will host Pac-12 opponents Washington, Oregon State, UCLA and Utah at...
Pac-12 announces 2023 Arizona Wildcats football schedule