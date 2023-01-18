Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler was rushed to the hospital, and a woman is behind bars after the child got into her drugs in Queen Creek on Sunday, court documents say. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home where Miranda Taylor Reidhead lives with her boyfriend and his stepfather. Police said the boyfriend was asleep when Reidhead woke him and said the 18-month-old child was unconscious. He started screaming, and the stepfather ran into the room and started doing CPR while calling 911.

Firefighters arrived at the house, where the child didn’t have a pulse and was not moving. They continued CPR and gave Narcan to the victim. While on the way to the hospital, the child was given another dose of Narcan. The victim’s condition is unknown. According to investigators, methamphetamine was found inside Reidhead’s purse, and she admitted to using meth on Saturday, so some of the drugs could have gotten into the carpet in her bedroom. It’s the same room the child sleeps and plays. She also said she could have left the purse on the ground, and the child could have gotten into the drugs that way, too, court records state.

Officers said they also found drug paraphernalia in her purse. Reidhead was arrested and booked into jail on charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, child abuse and endangerment. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.