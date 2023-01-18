Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say

Reidhead was arrested and booked into jail on charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia...
Reidhead was arrested and booked into jail on charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, child abuse and endangerment.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler was rushed to the hospital, and a woman is behind bars after the child got into her drugs in Queen Creek on Sunday, court documents say. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home where Miranda Taylor Reidhead lives with her boyfriend and his stepfather. Police said the boyfriend was asleep when Reidhead woke him and said the 18-month-old child was unconscious. He started screaming, and the stepfather ran into the room and started doing CPR while calling 911.

TRENDING: 19 stolen cars found in Phoenix chop shop bust; salvage yard owner arrested

Firefighters arrived at the house, where the child didn’t have a pulse and was not moving. They continued CPR and gave Narcan to the victim. While on the way to the hospital, the child was given another dose of Narcan. The victim’s condition is unknown. According to investigators, methamphetamine was found inside Reidhead’s purse, and she admitted to using meth on Saturday, so some of the drugs could have gotten into the carpet in her bedroom. It’s the same room the child sleeps and plays. She also said she could have left the purse on the ground, and the child could have gotten into the drugs that way, too, court records state.

TRENDING: 2 arrested after Coconino County sheriff deputy seizes 45,000 fentanyl pills

Officers said they also found drug paraphernalia in her purse. Reidhead was arrested and booked into jail on charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, child abuse and endangerment. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, because of flooding...
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding
Ricardo Garcia
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Police looking for suspect who fired gun inside Crisis Response Center

Latest News

According to court paperwork, Hercelyn told police he thought his wife was reaching for a gun...
Buckeye husband claims self-defense for shooting his wife in bed, police say
For some, flooding isn't a bother and it's just part of the Tonto Basin experience.
Heavy flooding in the Tonto Basin leaves hundreds stranded for days
File image.
ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records
Hundreds of campers stranded at Catalina State Park due to flooding
Hundreds of campers stranded at Catalina State Park due to flooding
HSSA is working to rehome dozens of pets given up by their caretakers.
Humane Society helps save dozens of pets from overcrowded home