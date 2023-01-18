Pac-12 announces 2023 Arizona Wildcats football schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pac-12 Conference announced the football schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning, Jan. 17.

Arizona begins conference play at Stanford on Sept. 23.

The Wildcats will battle the Sun Devils for the Territorial Cup at Arizona State on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

Arizona opens the season against non-conference opponents Northern Arizona (Sept. 2), Mississippi State (Sept. 9) in Starkville, Miss., and UTEP (Sept. 16).

The Wildcats will host their first conference opponent, Washington, on Sept. 30.

Other Pac-12 teams scheduled to visit Arizona Stadium include Oregon State, UCLA, and Utah.

Due to the Pac-12′s imbalanced scheduling, the Wildcats will not face Cal or Oregon in 2023.

2023 Arizona Football Schedule

Sat., Sept. 2: vs. Northern Arizona

Sat., Sept. 9: at Mississippi State

Sat., Sept. 16: vs. UTEP

Sat. Sept. 23: at Stanford

Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Washington

Fri. or Sat., Oct. 6, or Oct. 7: at USC

Sat., Oct. 14: at Washington State

Sat., Oct. 21: BYE

Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Oregon State

Sat., Nov. 4: vs. UCLA

Sat., Nov. 11: at Colorado

Sat., Nov. 18: vs. Utah

Sat., Nov. 25: at Arizona State

Fri., Dec. 1: Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Home games in bold

The Pac-12′s television partners may move additional games to Thursday or Friday.

