Pac-12 announces 2023 Arizona Wildcats football schedule
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pac-12 Conference announced the football schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning, Jan. 17.
Arizona begins conference play at Stanford on Sept. 23.
The Wildcats will battle the Sun Devils for the Territorial Cup at Arizona State on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
Arizona opens the season against non-conference opponents Northern Arizona (Sept. 2), Mississippi State (Sept. 9) in Starkville, Miss., and UTEP (Sept. 16).
The Wildcats will host their first conference opponent, Washington, on Sept. 30.
Other Pac-12 teams scheduled to visit Arizona Stadium include Oregon State, UCLA, and Utah.
Due to the Pac-12′s imbalanced scheduling, the Wildcats will not face Cal or Oregon in 2023.
2023 Arizona Football Schedule
Sat., Sept. 2: vs. Northern Arizona
Sat., Sept. 9: at Mississippi State
Sat., Sept. 16: vs. UTEP
Sat. Sept. 23: at Stanford
Sat., Sept. 30: vs. Washington
Fri. or Sat., Oct. 6, or Oct. 7: at USC
Sat., Oct. 14: at Washington State
Sat., Oct. 21: BYE
Sat., Oct. 28: vs. Oregon State
Sat., Nov. 4: vs. UCLA
Sat., Nov. 11: at Colorado
Sat., Nov. 18: vs. Utah
Sat., Nov. 25: at Arizona State
Fri., Dec. 1: Pac-12 Football Championship Game
Home games in bold
The Pac-12′s television partners may move additional games to Thursday or Friday.
