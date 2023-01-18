Police looking for suspect who fired gun inside Crisis Response Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson say they are looking for a man who entered the lobby of a mental health clinic and fired a gun before walking out again Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the man entered the lobby of the Crisis Response Center, 2802 E. District Street, discharged a firearm, then left.

No one was injured or struck by the gunfire.

No additional information was immediately available.

