Police looking for suspect who fired gun inside Crisis Response Center

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson say they are looking for a man who entered the lobby of a mental health clinic and fired a gun before walking out again Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the man entered the lobby of the Crisis Response Center, 2802 E. District Street, discharged a firearm, then left.

No one was injured or struck by the gunfire.

No additional information was immediately available.

