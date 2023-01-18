UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens but four-wheel drive or chains required

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, the road to Mount Lemmon is open to the public but four-wheel drive or snow chains are required.

The area received at least 24 inches of snow since Monday morning. Ski Valley has said it will reopen Thursday.

You can check on Catalina Highway anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s hotline at 520-547-7510.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.