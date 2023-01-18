Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens but four-wheel drive or chains required

(Mount Lemmon Ski Valley)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, the road to Mount Lemmon is open to the public but four-wheel drive or snow chains are required.

The area received at least 24 inches of snow since Monday morning. Ski Valley has said it will reopen Thursday.

You can check on Catalina Highway anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s hotline at 520-547-7510.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
Multiple agencies responded to a swift-water rescue near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday, Jan....
Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures
Missing Pinal County boy found safe
Numerous homes near Menlo Park have been evacuated.
Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home

Latest News

KOLD 13 Forecast
13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warning in place tonight!
Overnight lows will be at or near freezing beginning Wednesday night, Jan. 18.
Action Night: Freeze Warning in effect in Pima, Pinal counties
KOLD 13 Forecast
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, January 18th
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023
13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weather sticking around!