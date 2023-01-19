13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter is here to stay!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Freeze Warning has been posted for most of Pima and Pinal counties Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Most of southern Arizona will dip to or below the freezing mark overnight. Daytime temperatures will also stay well-below average through this time next week. Two more storms moving through will reinforce the cool air already in place. The first swings through Friday, the second moves in Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

