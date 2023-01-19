Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter is here to stay!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, January 19th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Freeze Warning has been posted for most of Pima and Pinal counties Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Most of southern Arizona will dip to or below the freezing mark overnight. Daytime temperatures will also stay well-below average through this time next week. Two more storms moving through will reinforce the cool air already in place. The first swings through Friday, the second moves in Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, because of flooding...
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding
Ricardo Garcia
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Police looking for suspect who fired gun inside Crisis Response Center

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, January 19th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, January 19th
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023
13 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warning in place tonight!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023
Hundreds of campers stranded at Catalina State Park due to flooding
Hundreds of campers stranded at Catalina State Park due to flooding