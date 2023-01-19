Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m.

Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for an armed robbery that happened at the Happy Cat Smoke Shop near 155th Avenue and Roosevelt Street on Sunday. The man reportedly robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The clerk wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say officers tracked the man near 75th Avenue and Broadway Road, but when police tried to take him into custody, he drove off. Officers reportedly tried to use less-lethal tactics on the man, but they failed, and a chase began. Police followed the man and surrounded his car at 75th Avenue and Southern. However, police say the situation “escalated,” and the man was shot by officers. He died at the scene. A handgun was found next to him, police said. No officers were hurt.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year and the fifth in the state in 2023. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

