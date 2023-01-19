Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen

The shooting was reported near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m.

Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for an armed robbery that happened at the Happy Cat Smoke Shop near 155th Avenue and Roosevelt Street on Sunday. The man reportedly robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The clerk wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say officers tracked the man near 75th Avenue and Broadway Road, but when police tried to take him into custody, he drove off. Officers reportedly tried to use less-lethal tactics on the man, but they failed, and a chase began. Police followed the man and surrounded his car at 75th Avenue and Southern. However, police say the situation “escalated,” and the man was shot by officers. He died at the scene. A handgun was found next to him, police said. No officers were hurt.

TRENDING: Hiker finds human skull on South Mountain in Phoenix

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year and the fifth in the state in 2023. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Man hospitalized following incident near Pima Community College’s west campus
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
The Tucson Police Department fired officer Ryan Remington after the fatal shooting of a man in...
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA's Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata venture...
First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk
A grant from the Governors Office of Highway Safety is coming to OVPD to help keep impaired...
Oro Valley police receive grant to keep streets safe
The game operator, Scientific Games, believes the crash resulted from a system update that...
Arizona Lottery sales halted due to system crash
Impaired driving funding program
Oro Valley police receive grant to keep streets safe
Temperatures will plummet below freezing early Saturday and Sunday.
Action Nights: Hard Freeze Warning in effect in Pima, Pinal counties