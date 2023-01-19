Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Experts urge parents to prioritize their financial security over children’s college costs

Study: 20% of parents with kids under 18 have not started a college fund
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Saving money for your child’s college education is a goal for many, but experts caution it should not come at the expense of your personal financial security.

According to a recent NerdWallet study, 20% of parents with children under the age of 18 have not started saving for their children’s college education.

Cecilia Clark from NerdWallet suggested several options for parents who simply cannot afford college costs without going into debt or sacrificing their retirement.

Consider community colleges: Students can take basic courses at a much cheaper rate and then transfer those credits to a four-year college.

Apply for FASA: The Free Application for Student Aid opens each year on October 1 - apply every year to see what aid may be available to your child.

“Your child ultimately has the option for grants, scholarships, if need be, loans,” said Clark. “You don’t have those options to fund your retirement. You don’t have those options to make sure that you stay financially healthy now.”

She advised you prioritize your retirement and then figure out what you can reasonably save for your child’s college.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, because of flooding...
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts
The crash at West Wetmore Road and North Romero Road involved a motorcycle and a car on...
UPDATE: Wetmore Road open again after crash

Latest News

The U.S. debt ceiling deadline kicks off a major political debate - with real economic...
U.S. debt ceiling deadline: what's next?
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Hatchet Speed, accused of...
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
Experts urge parents to prioritize their financial security over children’s college costs
Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" are displayed at Sherman's bookstore in...
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week