Humane Society helps save dozens of pets from overcrowded home

HSSA is working to rehome dozens of pets given up by their caretakers.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona had their work cut out for them recently after they helped rescue more than 50 pets from a Tucson home.

According to a news release, the Humane Society responded to a call from the Lost and Stray Response Squad and collaborated with them to take the animals from an overcrowded home on Tucson’s east side.

“The owner did the right thing by reaching out for assistance. That’s what we’re here for, especially while Pima Animal Care Center is closed to the public,” CEP Steve Farley was quoted as saying. “We step up to serve our community’s pets whenever and wherever we see the need. That need is great today.”

The caretakers had asked for help, saying they were “overwhelmed,” and couldn’t keep caring for their pets.

Twelve dogs are going through the Humane Society’s intake process. The dogs are in good-health and appear to be well-socialized, and the Humane Society’s transfer team is ready for interviews on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 19. Appointments can be set up by calling or texting 520-906-9484.

The Humane Society also plans to provide spay and neuter services for the pets that are staying in the home.

