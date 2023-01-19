Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity

A report of an armed person resulted in a brief alert at the Pima Community College West Campus...
A report of an armed person resulted in a brief alert at the Pima Community College West Campus Thursday, Jan. 19.(Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person.

According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and those who are on campus or planning to come to campus could return to normal activity.

The initial alert shortly before noon warned people about an armed person and told them to stay away from campus or if already there to stay inside and lock their doors.

The PCC West Campus is located at 2202 West Anklam Road.

This is a developing story and 13 News will update it as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, because of flooding...
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts
The crash at West Wetmore Road and North Romero Road involved a motorcycle and a car on...
UPDATE: Wetmore Road open again after crash

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) struggles for yardage as Las Vegas Raiders...
NFL: 5 teams to play home games in Germany, London in 2023
Cannabis vaping products are showcased at Housing Works, New York's first legal cannabis...
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids