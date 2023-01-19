UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person.

According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and those who are on campus or planning to come to campus could return to normal activity.

The initial alert shortly before noon warned people about an armed person and told them to stay away from campus or if already there to stay inside and lock their doors.

The PCC West Campus is located at 2202 West Anklam Road.

This is a developing story and 13 News will update it as information becomes available.

