Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County sheriff’s deputy is facing sexual assault charges after an incident that allegedly took place last month.

Sgt. Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18, and the sheriff’s department is moving to terminate him.

Garcia, a school resource officer, was placed on administrative leave with pay after someone was reportedly sexually assaulted at a house party he hosted.

Sheriff Chris Nanos told 13 News in December that the incident involved another off-duty employee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.