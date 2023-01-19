Advertise
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after incident near PCC West Campus

A report of an armed person resulted in a brief alert at the Pima Community College West Campus...
A report of an armed person resulted in a brief alert at the Pima Community College West Campus Thursday, Jan. 19.(Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person.

Authorities said they were notified that a suicidal man was on campus with a gun. PCC police confirmed that the man was not on campus, and found him inside his vehicle at Speedway and Camino De Oeste, where the vehicle had crashed into a pole.

He was taken into custpody before being taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and mental health services.

The PCC West Campus is located at 2202 West Anklam Road.

If anyone you know is experiencing mental health crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

