Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of .421, which is five times more than the legal limit in Iowa of .08.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A 21-year-old who was heading home after a party found herself in jail instead.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Iowa State Patrol said they clocked a vehicle driving 103 mph in a 65-mph zone on Highway 218 in Black Hawk County.

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of .421, which is five times more than the legal limit in Iowa of .08.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC of .3 to .4 is likely to produce alcohol poisoning, a life-threatening condition. A BAC over .4 is potentially fatal and likely to produce coma or death from respiratory arrest.

State patrol said the driver committed several other violations and was taken to jail. She was not publicly identified, and it was unclear if she needed medical attention.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families.
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Man hospitalized following incident near Pima Community College’s west campus
Pima County sergeant charged with sexual assault
The Tucson Police Department fired officer Ryan Remington after the fatal shooting of a man in...
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

Latest News

Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Woman sentenced for pretending to be dead mother, receiving VA benefits for nearly 50 years
Police are searching for 13-year-old Gryffyn Edens, who's been missing since early Thursday...
Missing boy, 13, found safe following hours-long search in Williams amid heavy snowfall
Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, are required to pay nearly...
Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life returns to DC with new post-Roe v. Wade focus
According to a new industry survey, 69% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months