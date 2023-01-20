ADOT: Westbound I-10 closed because of crash near Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westbound I-10 is closed in the Littletown area south of Tucson because of a crash near Craycroft Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the closure is because of a crash at milepost 268. Eastbound lanes are not affected by the crash.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved multiple vehicles and one of the drivers involved has life-threatening injuries.

A secondary crash involving two tractor-trailers happened at milepost 270 on westbound I-10. DPS said there were minor injuries in this crash.

