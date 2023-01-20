Advertise
ADOT: Westbound I-10 closed because of crash near Craycroft Road

Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed after a crash at milepost 268 near Craycroft Road on...
Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed after a crash at milepost 268 near Craycroft Road on Friday, Jan. 20.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westbound I-10 is closed in the Littletown area south of Tucson because of a crash near Craycroft Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the closure is because of a crash at milepost 268. Eastbound lanes are not affected by the crash.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved multiple vehicles and one of the drivers involved has life-threatening injuries.

A secondary crash involving two tractor-trailers happened at milepost 270 on westbound I-10. DPS said there were minor injuries in this crash.

