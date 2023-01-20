Arizona Lottery sales halted due to system crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Lottery sales have been halted as officials continue reeling from a statewide outage that started Thursday morning.

According to a statement released by the Arizona Lottery, sales and prized redemptions have been paused to “protect the integrity of the Lottery’s games.” The game operator, Scientific Games, believes the crash resulted from a system update that installed two new lottery games.

“We apologize to our lottery players, our retailer partners, and the lottery’s beneficiary community,” said Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar. “Protecting the integrity of the Lottery’s games is paramount to our operations. We are working diligently to bring our games back online as quickly and reliably as possible while keeping our players, retailers, and beneficiaries top of mind.”

As the outage continues, all purchased and scheduled wagers will continue to be honored. In addition, the Multi-State Lottery, a national organization that assists in the operation of regional and national games, and the Mega Millions Consortium, which operates the Mega Millions game, have been notified.

“All Arizona Lottery drawings and results are being posted to the Arizona Lottery’s website as scheduled. Tickets purchased prior to the sales and prize redemption interruption are valid but cannot be redeemed until prize redemptions are resumed. Any tickets reaching the 180 expiration window during this time will be honored at Arizona Lottery offices once prize redemptions commence,” the Lottery said.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

