Casa Grande student allegedly caught with firearm at school

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old Casa Grande Union High School student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to campus.

Kyren Lee Antone was arrested by Casa Grande police after administration was told that he had hidden a gun in his backpack.

Officers confiscated the backpack and reportedly found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine containing several rounds of ammunition.

As of Thursday evening, authorities do not know why Antone had the gun in his backpack. Police said he did not display the gun or threaten to use it.

Officers do not believe that any other student at Casa Grande Union High School was put in any danger.

Antone was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

