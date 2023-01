TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said.

Two adults and a dog were able to get out unharmed. No injuries were reported.

