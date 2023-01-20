Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hard Freeze Warnings Friday and Saturday nights

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system to our north will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air and breezy conditions Friday. Any light rain or snow will stay north of Tucson, primarily over the higher elevations in Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee Counties.

Temperatures will plummet below freezing Friday and Saturday nights, with Hard Freeze Warnings in effect for the lower deserts of Pima and Pinal Counties. Another system will dive through the region Monday, with precipitation once again staying northeast of Tucson. Most of the highs and lows in the 7-day forecast remain below-normal.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 50s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

